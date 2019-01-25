McDonald’s employee hailed a hero after jumping into action to help frightened teen

MEDINA, Tenn. — A local fast food restaurant employee says she found herself in a scary situation, by jumping into action to help someone in need.

Some are hailing her a hero, but for Carlee Meyers she says it was just another day on the job.

“The guy parks behind him, jumps out and runs up to the window and starts beating him. Brutally beating him,” said Carlee Meyers in response to Thursday’s incident.

24-year-old Carlee Meyers has worked the McDonald’s in Medina for 6 months.

She says it was a normal day on the job… When she noticed a young man being attacked in his truck in the drive-thru.

“… and I just went to stop him, because he wasn’t going to stop.”

Medina’s police chief says the attack stemmed from an alleged road rage incident and was caught on McDonald’s surveillance camera.

The mom of five says she is not a hero. She simply saw someone’s son who needed help.

“I just hope if one of my children were in the same situation and somebody was standing there they would help them.”

One of Carlee’s managers said she took the call for customer service to the next level.

“This isn’t really expected to happen on a daily basis or anything. It was just kind of out of the blue and I’m just really glad that she was out there and was able to do something before it got out of hand,” said manager Thomas Banks.

Carlee says it was her grandmother who taught her to remain brave in the face of danger.

“She raised me and my sisters, and she is the strongest person I know in the whole world… and if something was going on like that she would definitely stop it.” said Meyers.

According to court documents, the man accused of attacking the teen in the surveillance video is Brian McDavid.

Carlee says she can sympathize with him as well…

“If he was having that bad of a day something’s really going on in his life. Has to be to do something like that. So I feel sorry for him,” said Meyers.

She leaves a special message for those who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“Nobody stops, nobody wants to get in between it. A lot of people keep saying to me well I wouldn’t have jumped in… why wouldn’t you. Why wouldn’t you help somebody,” said Meyers.

Carlee says she’s fine following the incident other than being a little sore.

She says she also spoke with the teen, who she says is doing fine as well.

Meanwhile, Brian McDavid is charged with two counts of assault and one count of burglary.

At last check, he was being held in the Gibson County Jail.