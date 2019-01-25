McNairy Co. man sentenced to 25 years for meth, gun offenses

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Selmer man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on drug and firearm counts.

Joshua Tucker, 30, was sentenced Thursday to 300 months on counts including conspiracy to distribute and distributing actual methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of firearms, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking offenses, according to a news release from the office of D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

Tucker was found guilty after a four-day jury trial in September.

According to information presented in court, Tucker was a member of a drug conspiracy operating throughout West Tennessee from October 2016 to April 2017.

An investigation led to the federal prosecution of Tucker, along with 11 other co-conspirators, who sold large amounts of methamphetamine at various locations throughout West Tennessee, the release says.

The locations where they reportedly sold meth include Bath Springs, Lexington, Parsons, Selmer, Reagan, Lutts, Milledgeville, and Iuka, Miss.

A probation search at Tucker’s home led officers to an AR-15 style rifle, a 9 mm pistol, a safe containing around 20 grams of meth packaged for resale and over $5,000 in cash, according to the release.

Officers also seized five vehicles and found over 400 grams of meth under one of the driver’s seats, the release says.

Tucker was also sentenced to supervised release for a period of five years.

“Armed drug trafficking organizations will not continue to endanger our communities in West Tennessee with impunity,” U.S. Attorney Dunavant said in the release. “We use all available law enforcement and prosecutorial resources to pursue, disrupt and dismantle groups and conspiracies that are most responsible for the illegal sale of this poison to our citizens, and to remove dangerous offenders with firearms from our streets. This defendant and his co-conspirators have sowed addiction, pain, and destruction into our communities, and now they will reap a long prison sentence as a consequence.”