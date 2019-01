Mugshots : Madison County : 01/24/19 – 01/25/19

1/21 Paige Zielke DUI, reckless driving

2/21 Alexander Watkins Failure to appear

3/21 Amanda Dimarco Public intoxication, misuse of 911

4/21 Amber Wilson Failure to appear



5/21 Cody Fullington Aggravated assault, false imprisonment

6/21 Damian McFarland Failure to appear

7/21 Edward Poston Violation of community corrections

8/21 Jarvis Dunbar-Woodruff Violation of community corrections



9/21 Jason Thomas Aggravated burglary

10/21 Jenna Landers Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/21 Jennifer Vaughn Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

12/21 Jerell Wickware Violation of probation



13/21 Leeann Brisendine Failure to appear

14/21 Marcus Folks Violation of probation

15/21 Mark Bari Harassment

16/21 Michael Brown Aggravated burglary



17/21 Michael Goodwin Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II & VII drug violations

18/21 Tamreka Roberson Failure to appear

19/21 Tony Greer Aggravated burglary, failure to appear

20/21 Vernon Cole Failure to appear



21/21 Vincent Rogers Vandalism











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/24/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/25/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.