Police describe alleged assault outside Medina McDonald’s

MEDINA, Tenn. — The McDonald’s in Medina was open for business like normal Friday morning, but it was a different situation Thursday afternoon.

Court documents say a man attacked a 17-year-old in his car while he was waiting in the drive-thru.

Brian McDavid, 40, is charged with aggravated assault, assault and one count of burglary.

“Apparently there was an issue on the road. My guys had told me there was a road rage incident,” Medina Police Chief Jason Oliver said.

Court documents say McDavid followed the teen into the drive-thru, got out of his vehicle, and punched the teen through his truck window.

“He’s (the teen) doing okay,” Oliver said. “He’s apparently got some stitches and he’s got some injuries that he’s gonna have to heal up from, but all in all he’s OK.”

Chief Oliver says the worst part of it all is the teen didn’t see it coming.

“He wasn’t able to defend himself, not only is he a 17-year-old juvenile. He wasn’t able to defend himself. It was a sucker punch,” Oliver said.

Court documents say McDavid told officers the teen “flipped him off” twice. According to court documents, McDavid told police that when he confronted the teen, the boy pulled back like he was going to hit McDavid, and that’s when McDavid punched the teen.

McDavid is currently held in the Gibson County Jail.