Program gets local students out of class, into real-world work environment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at a local high school get hands-on experience in a Hub City restaurant.

Students from Liberty Technology Magnet High School are learning culinary skills through the Jackson-Madison County School System’s LOOP initiative, which stands for Local Options and Opportunities Program.

This is the first semester for the program, which allows high school seniors to get first-hand job experience.

Students say they have learned patience, communication and teamwork through the program.

“I get to work and make money while everyone else is still at school being bored,” Liberty Tech senior Jade Ross said. “It’s kinda fun. It helps with the environment and atmosphere. Everyone here is very nice.”

Four students work at the Old Country Store through LOOP’s hospitality and tourism program.