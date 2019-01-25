Snow Showers Possible Tonight

Weather Update 1:05 PM January 25 —

Good Afternoon West Tennessee. It has been a frigid day for the region to start the morning off. In fact with an area of Arctic High Pressure, temps have hardly moved at all today hovering just below freezing for most of West Tennessee. Skies will remain mainly clear for the next few hours. However, we are tracking another Alberta clipper which is located in the south-central Plains. It will quickly move eastward into the Mississippi River Valley. This evening, the main feature will be increasing clouds. However many of the higher resolution guidance show an area of snow showers developing along the boundary this evening. This will be relatively fast moving so it wont have much time to stack up, but might catch you by surprise if you’re out and about late. Skies should clear fairly quickly towards sunrise Saturday. Heights will continue rising allowing for a much more mild day for Saturday with highs around 45°F tomorrow.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com