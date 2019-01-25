Taylor signs to play softball at Blue Mountain College

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side senior softball player Anna Taylor officially signed to continue her career with Blue Mountain College earlier today.

Taylor is a utility infielder, mostly seeing time at 3rd base, and is the clean up hitter for the Lady Hawks.

Over the course of her career, Taylor has recorded 12 home runs, 90 RBI’s, a batting average of .350, and a slugging percentage of .635.

Looking back on her time at South Side, Taylor thanked her coaches and her family for helping her get to this point in her athletic career.