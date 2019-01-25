Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Danny Littles

PARSONS, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is fourth grade teacher Danny Littles of Parsons Elementary. Littles has been a teacher for four years.

Littles is known for his involvement at school. He helped start the school’s honor society program and the school’s yearbook, as well as helping create the first-ever Christmas float with his students. He uses his hands-on abilities to give his students the skills to be creative and involved in their school and community.

“I want these kids to grow up to be active in their community,” Littles said. “We live in a poor district. I want them to know that, even though they might not have a lot, what they have counts.”

Littles says teaching is something he will always put his heart into.

“End of the day, if you have it, it’s worth it,” Littles said.

Littles will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in February, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.