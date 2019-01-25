UT Martin students to work Super Bowl in Atlanta

MARTIN, Tenn. — Students from a local university will again make their way to the Super Bowl, picking up work experience from the NFL.

“I’m thrilled! My whole family is thrilled. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Marylane Harmon, at junior at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

A group of 12 students and UT Martin associate professor of sport management Dr. Dexter Davis will be working at Superbowl LIII on Feb. 3.

“I’m so grateful to UT martin and Dr. Davis for letting me go,” Harmon said.

This year, Harmon is one of the students who will be working events surrounding the most watched and talked about game of the year.

“I mean it’s priceless, in my opinion,” Harmon said. “You can’t put an amount of money on how this will look on a resume. It’s one of the biggest organizations in the world.”

“I always watch Super Bowl games, and I always thought about the possibility of going,” student Daniel Jones said. He will also be working the game. “I can’t even express how thankful I am to be able to talk about the experience I’ve had and the things I have learned at the Super Bowl.”

The school says all students going on this trip had to apply for their position

“Most of the people, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A great brand, great experience,” Davis said. He says this is an assignment his students won’t forget.

“Great experience, great opportunity for these kids to see what it’s like to be under the bright lights of the Super Bowl,” Davis said.

Davis says he and the students will leave Monday morning for Atlanta.

Students will be responsible for getting NFL hall of famers from their limos to their venue where they’ll be doing meet-and-greets.

Students will step in and take the pictures for the hall of famers and their guests.

