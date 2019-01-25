UT Martin students write children’s book about Captain Skyhawk

MARTIN, Tenn. — In the fall of 2017, students brought a University of Tennessee at Martin legend to life.

“Over 30 UTM students, when you put together the art students and English students who worked on it,” Jason Stout, associate art professor, said.

Students created a book on the life of their mascot, Captain Skyhawk. The art student who designed Baby Skyhawk had to work from scratch.

“Before we did some of the pages, we did just character concept sketches of the Skyhawk at those different stages that they had to approve before we even did the scene,” Stout said.

The English students spent several months writing a fictional story about the mascot, which turns into real life.

“Baby Skyhawk kind of emerges from the soybean fields, and it’s time for him to take wing and leave his nest,” David Carithers, chair of the Department of English and Modern Foreign Languages, said.

They take readers around Weakley and Obion counties.

“We tried to incorporate certain elements about the city of Martin, the campus of UT Martin, and just Weakley County in general,” Carithers said.

When UT Martin alumni are expecting a child, they can register to receive this book and other gifts from the office of alumni relations.

“When they’re young, they can receive the Baby Skyhawk book. When they’re five, they might receive a pencil and notebook as they get ready for kindergarten,” Interim Director of Alumni Relations Jackie Johnson said.

They want the book to be a way for alumni to encourage a new generation about their alma mater.

“We just want them to have an affinity to the university and bring them into the UT Martin family from the very beginning,” Johnson said.

She expects the book to be available to the public soon.