A Henderson County family wants justice for their loved one

LEXINGTON, Tenn–“This could be your brother, this could be your cousin, he had a family, and he deserves to have justice,” said Priscilla Cooley, Aunt of Hank John D. Cooley.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to search for answers involving human remains found off Ayers Street in Lexington.

A family is left with questions of what happened to their loved one after he went missing on October 6th of 2018.

“What you remember them to look like, your looking at nothing,” there’s so many questions of why, how, if, why not, I mean its crazy what we are left with here,” Cooley said.

Priscilla Cooley, Aunt of Hank Cooley said investigators on the case are doing the best they can to find out more information.

“The main investigator on his case is working hard, and diligent to try to bring justice to him,” said Cooley.

But she said after he went missing, her nephew could not be searched for until hours after a missing persons report was filed.

“So I feel like if maybe we could have had a search, he might be here with us today,” said Cooley.

Due to her nephew being 17 years old, the Cooley family now wants the amount of time a missing person report can be filed reduced for people 17 and older.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else’s family, because it’s hard enough, when you have a person go missing, but when they don’t come home, that’s when its really bad,” said Cooley.

The Cooley family is asking for the public’s help in getting more answers.

“For whomever took place or part, or knows what happen, to him, that’s what we want, justice for hank, he was a 17-year-old boy who suffered from with leukemia cancer since he was 5 years old, he fought to be here and his life was cut short,” Cooley said.

A candle light vigil will be held to honor Cooley’s life on February 28th in Lexington where his remains were found on Ayers street.

If you or anyone has any information on this case contact the local authorities or family members of Hank Cooley at 731-614-7480.