A local town celebrates 150 years of history

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – One West Tennessee town is marking a major milestone, and it’s one that has been more than a century in the making.

“We are celebrating McMenzie’s 150th of existence,” said Jason Martin.

Saturday was the town of McKenzie’s birthday and guests along with city leaders gathered at the McKenzie historic park theater to celebrate.

‘We are just trying to celebrate our history, our past and our existence that we’ve had for 150 years. ”

The city celebrated in style.

“We’re celebrating with cake, posters, features to kill a mockingbird and were just trying to ave a good time and celebrate our history.”

There were many speakers at the festivities.

“We’ve got a lot of community people from carol county and McKenzie. We got Senator John Stevens, we’ve got mayor of Carroll County Joe butler and Mayor Jill Holland.”

As part of the day’s events, different counties were awarded proclamations.

“McKenzie is in three counties so we have Weakly county, Carroll county and also Henry County. Each of those county mayors have presented a proclamation. The city also gave a proclamation,” said Mayor of McKenzie Jill Holland.

“We’re going to have a whole year long celebration each month. We’re going to highlight festival events and certain parts of our heritage and honor all those that made McKenzie great,” said Martin.

Other speakers at the event included the Mayor of Carroll county and state senator John Stevens.