‘Guns and Hoses’ supports local first responders

JACKSON, Tenn. – West Tennesseans got to show their support for local law enforcement this weekend.

The ‘Guns and Hoses’ event took place Saturday afternoon at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

For just $20 people could eat chili, listen to live music and spend time with local law enforcement…

This is the second year for the guns and hoses event.

“Today will be a lot of fun for adults. You leave the kids at home, drink some beverages, hear some bands, and some fun games corn hole everything,” said Christina Collins, event coordinator.

Organizers said they are already making plans for next year.