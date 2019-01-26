Music lovers raise funds at the ‘Jackson Symphony League Crystal Ball’

JACKSON, Tenn–Music lovers attend Saturday’s Jackson Symphony League Crystal Ball.

This is the 18th year the Crystal Ball is being held.

It was located at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The ball had everything from a silent and live auction, champagne reception, and sounds from Nashville’s Downtown Band.

“We have a sell out crowd this year, over 430 people, so we’re thrilled and all the proceeds from this event, go to support our Jackson orchestra,” said Anne Short, Chairman of the Crystal Ball.

Last year the ball donated over $45,000 and this year they’re looking to raise more.