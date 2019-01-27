Jackson Christian School hosts open house

JACKSON, Tenn. -Jackson Christian School hosted their annual open house Sunday…

The school opened its doors to parents and students interested in starting the next school year with them.

Parents learned about programs and got a tour of the facility while snacking on tasty refreshments.

School members say the goal was to educate the parents on what the school has to offer.

If you missed their open house, you can also call the school anytime to set up an appointment to tour…