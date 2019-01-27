A New Miss Lane College is crowned

JACKSON, Tenn.– “Tonight is the 51st annual Miss Lane College pageant here on the campus of Lane College,” said Fisher Smith, the director of campus life at Lane College.

Smith says that 7 women are competing in tonight’s Miss Lane College beauty pageant, which qualifies for Miss Tennessee.

These 7 young women range from freshman to senior, represent different majors, and various on campus organizations.

The pageant emcee was Ms. Dale Williams, founder of Leadership for Queens.

The young women competed in various competitions, including swimsuit, talent, evening gown, and on stage interviews.

The ladies face multiple judges for the competition.

The theme this year was Lane Ladies Taking Over the City.

The pageant has a unique feature to it as well.

“The highlight of the pageant is always my favorite. We invite previous Miss Lanes to come out, and we have about 8 of them here tonight and date back to 1957,” said Smith.

A night of excitement for these 7 young women, and for the past Miss Lanes to see who gets crowned.

Emma Chambers won second runner up. Monea Brown won first runner up. The new Miss Lane College is Shannel Defoe.