University School of Jackson hosts open house
JACKSON, Tenn. – A local school hosted its annual open house.
The University School of Jackson opened its doors to parents and students Sunday.
Those interested in becoming a part of the USJ family got the opportunity to learn about new programs at the school.
Students, parents and teachers paired up to take a tour around the school.
New programs include a new academic center, a design lab center, foreign language program and even a new robotics class.
If you missed Sunday’s open house, you can call the school anytime to set up a tour.