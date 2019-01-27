University School of Jackson hosts open house

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local school hosted its annual open house.

The University School of Jackson opened its doors to parents and students Sunday.

Those interested in becoming a part of the USJ family got the opportunity to learn about new programs at the school.

Students, parents and teachers paired up to take a tour around the school.

New programs include a new academic center, a design lab center, foreign language program and even a new robotics class.

If you missed Sunday’s open house, you can call the school anytime to set up a tour.