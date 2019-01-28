Accumulating Snowfall Looking Less Likely This Week

Weather Update – 12:30 a.m. – Monday, January 27th

A cold front is approaching West Tennessee from the Midwest and is forecast to bring a chance for rain and snow to the area after Sunset Monday night. This will be the first of a couple of cold fronts that will ultimately end with extremely cold weather for the end of January in West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

Temperatures briefly dropped to the upper 20s tonight but have begun to warm up again and will likely continue to rise before sunrise when wind speeds increase. We’ll start out Monday morning at 7 a.m. with temperatures in the middle 30s.

The chance for rain will increase during the afternoon and evening on Monday with showers developing from northwest to southeast. Rain will likely kick things off but precipitation will change to snow behind the rain showers later in the evening. Snow is likelier in Savannah and surrounding areas near Selmer and Parsons or Decaturville. Areas near the Tennessee River south of I-40 are likeliest to see any accumulation. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

