CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A historic theater in downtown Bells is being torn down.

The theater, then known as the Ray Theatre, opened around 1935. By 1941, it had been renamed Bells Theatre.

According to Mayor Williams, the plan is to tear down the old theater and build a new one in the same spot.

There will be a meeting with the Art Council at 6 p.m. Monday at the Bells Methodist Church.