Extreme Cold Comes in to West Tennessee Midweek

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, January 28th

Here comes the rain! Showers are already moving through northern West Tennessee and none are changing over to snow yet. That may only come until late tonight, but by then most of the precipitation will be gone. The chance for accumulating snowfall in our viewing area continues to look lower and lower.

TONIGHT

We’ve had a windy day so far with gusts up to 35 miles per hour this afternoon, and rain is currently developing in northwest Tennessee moving southeast. These rain showers are expected to largely remain just that – rain tonight although near the Tennessee River, cold air could catch up to change rain to snow late tonight. We’ll show the forecast snowfall totals on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News this evening. Temperatures will be dropping to the teens and lower 20s by Tuesday morning.

It’s going to be a sunny but freezing cold day on Tuesday! With breezy weather from the northwest, temperatures will only warm up to the lower and middle 30s in the afternoon. However, winds will end up making those temperatures feel more like the middle 20s. Bundle up when you head outside tomorrow morning, even colder weather is coming on Wednesday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast for colder weather ahead, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com