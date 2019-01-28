Former Crockett Co. technology coordinator indicted on theft charge

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A former school official in Crockett County faces charges of theft and official misconduct.

Former technology coordinator for the Crockett County School Department, Michael Maness, has been indicted on one count of theft over $60,000 and four counts of official misconduct, according to a news release from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

Investigators say Maness used school district funds to improperly purchase technology equipment and then sold or personally used the equipment, including hundreds of solid state drives totaling over $79,000.

School equipment was located and recovered from Maness’ home, according to the release.

Maness resigned in May of last year.