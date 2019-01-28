Former Crockett County School employee indicted

ALAMO, Tenn.–“Taxpayers should be able to trust that government officials will be using money appropriately,” said P.I.O of the Tennessee Comptrollers Office, John Dunn.



Former Technology Coordinator Michael Maness resigned from the Crockett County School Department last May before being indicted Friday.

The indictment came about after the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office conducted an investigation on Maness’s transactions.

Public Information Officer John Dunn of the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said there was a cash shortage of $114,028.52 in the school district’s fund.

“Crockett County is a small county and when you have $114,000, that has been misused, that’s a pretty large amount of money,” said Dunn.

Dunn said the money was allegedly not used for school equipment.

“Much of the equipment that Mr. Maness purchased was used by him personally, he also sold a lot of the equipment that he bought with school funds online,that money should have been used to educate students, I think when anyone sees a theft of this nature has occurred, its disturbing,” said Dunn.

He said purchases made with taxpayer’s money should always be examined closely.

“School officials, government officials should be very watchable over the people who are making purchases,” Dunn said.

Dunn said Maness’ case is still under investigation.”His case will proceed through the legal system, it will be up to the district attorney to continue to move forward in that case and it will likely result in a verdict,” Dunn said.

According to the Tennessee Comptrollers Office, Maness was indicted on one count of theft over $60,000 and four counts of official misconduct. Investigators also say school equipment was found and recovered from Maness’ home.