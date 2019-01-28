Jackson city councilman announces his intentions to not seek another term

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Jackson City councilman announced late Monday he does not plan to run for re-election.

Randy Wallace has served in the District 7 position for the last 12 years and also serves as treasurer for the city.

In a news release, Wallace says he believes in term limits and feels it is time to let someone new take on this position.

He says new ideas and a fresh prospective on the city council will help keep the community growing in the right direction.