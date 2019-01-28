Local doctor passes away

“I would see him tirelessly working, working, working. And I said, ‘Clarence how do you do this?’ He said, ‘I’ve got to do it, I’ve got to do it, somebody has to do it,” said Dr. Melvin Wright, a dentist in Jackson who is looking back on his close friend and fellow doctor, Dr. Clarence Gooch.

Dr. Gooch passed away Saturday night, January 26.

“He delivered more babies than I can count. Matter of fact, I have, I know 2 great grandchildren that he delivered,” said Dr. Wright.

It all started at 340 North Hayes Street, where Dr. Wright originally had his dental practice. It’s also where he met Dr. Clarence Gooch, who was right next door.

Dr. Gooch practiced for 3 decades in the Jackson area, expanding out to Hardeman and Gibson counties.

According to reports compiled by the state of Tennessee, this move helped reduce the infant mortality rate in those areas by a large percentage.

He was the first African American OB-GYN to have privileges at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and Regional Hospital of Jackson. He was well known for going the extra mile for his patients.

“If you didn’t have the money, he wouldn’t turn you down,” said Dr. Wright.

Dr. Gooch often cared for patients who were low income, and were under TennCare.

“The patients that he had, that loved him, and he loved them,” said Dr. Wright.

Dr. Gooch impacted many patients in the West Tennessee area.