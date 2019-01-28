Local fire department earns higher ratings

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – A local fire department achieved a significant milestone, Monday.

Today the City of Lexington proudly announced their new ISO rating that can greatly impact residents and businesses in the community. This means Lexington homeowners could see a reduction in their insurance premiums.

“So anytime you can see that you can save residents and business owners money thats a big deal,” said Lexington Mayor, Jeffrey Griggs.

The Insurance Services Office, known as ISO, awarded the city a class 2 public protection classification. Lexington’s class 2 rating is the second highest rating possible.

“An ISO rating is very important because it can help lower premium rates for insurance and it provides better fire service for the community,” said Griggs.

The ISO evaluation includes an analysis of all fire department operations such as dispatching resources, number of available fire trucks, water supply along with other services.

“We were able to achieve a goal. That’s real good, almost perfect across the United States and perfect across the state of Tennessee,” said Lexington Fire Chief, Doug Acred.

The rating are from 1 to 10 and 10 being that the areas fire suppression program does not meet ISO’s minimum criteria. The mayor says he wants to give his thanks to Acred for bringing the ISO rate from 5 to 2.

“We are right there to being the best,” said Acred. “It’s a big achievement for him and our fire department but it’s big for our community as well.”

Acred says members of the Lexington Fire Department work hard to improve their services and educate the public about fire prevention.

“It was a lot of hardworking and dedication and above all just good old fashioned teamwork that got us to where we are,” said Acred.