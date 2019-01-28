Mugshots : Madison County : 01/25/19 – 01/28/19 January 28, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/76Rashaun Rogers Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/76Samantha Stovall Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 3/76Andre March Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/76Amber Lee Violation of probation, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 5/76Anthony McKnight Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/76April Horvath Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 7/76Aquarious Robertson Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/76Audrico Cole Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/76Avel Johnson Jr. Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/76Bobby Joe Morgan Contraband in penal institution, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, resting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 11/76Brent Carter Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/76Bryson Butler Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 13/76Candas Baggett Theft under $999, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 14/76Ceasar White Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 15/76Charles Lillard Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 16/76Christina Davis Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 17/76Christina Howard DUI, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 18/76Christina McClain Contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 19/76Christopher Kirby Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 20/76Collin Thatcher DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 21/76Cozette Douglas Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 22/76Dalton Pritchard Theft under $999, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of community corrections, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 23/76Darius Currie Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 24/76David Adriano Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 25/76David Mingle Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 26/76Dequan Johnson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 27/76Edriquez Newborn Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/76Edward Glass III Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/76Eric McKinnie DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 30/76Franky Simpson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 31/76Grace McDonald Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 32/76Isabella Valdes Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 33/76Jamicka Gates Theft over $1,000, schedule VII drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/76Jerome Parram Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/76Joe Gunstanson DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 36/76Jonathan Clausi Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 37/76Jonathan Triplett Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/76Justin Murphy Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 39/76Justin Williams Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/76Kenneth Coleman Theft under $999, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 41/76Kiara Johnson Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 42/76Laquanta Holliday Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 43/76Lar Simpson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 44/76Larry Mays Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 45/76Lawrence Norman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 46/76Lloyd Springfield Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 47/76Londan Martin Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 48/76Marty Bold Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 49/76Michael Golden Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 50/76Michael Williams Assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 51/76Nicholas Warren Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 52/76Pamela Newborn Contraband in penal institution, shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 53/76Phazon Stitt Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 54/76Reginald Bond Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 55/76Reginia Goff Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 56/76Robert Junior Cook Criminal trespass, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 57/76Samuel Easley Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 58/76Sandra Boxell DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 59/76Sean Cox Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 60/76Shalando Swanson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 61/76Shantarius Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 62/76Sheila Williams Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 63/76Sherod Peterson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 64/76Tadarius Holliday Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 65/76Tanautica Maxwell Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 66/76Theron Briley Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 67/76Tommy Lee Page Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 68/76Tyler Johnson Failure to appear, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 69/76Waynekeyta Bond Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 70/76Whitlee Sullivan Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 71/76Whitney Sells Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 72/76William White Fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 73/76Willie Lee Hughes Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 74/76Winston Dyer Firearm used in dangerous felony, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 75/76Zachary Harmon Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 76/76Zachary Hendrix Failure to appear, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/28/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.