Mugshots : Madison County : 01/25/19 – 01/28/19

1/76 Rashaun Rogers Aggravated assault, vandalism

2/76 Samantha Stovall Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

3/76 Andre March Violation of community corrections

4/76 Amber Lee Violation of probation, fugitive-hold for other agency



5/76 Anthony McKnight Failure to appear

6/76 April Horvath Disorderly conduct

7/76 Aquarious Robertson Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/76 Audrico Cole Shoplifting



9/76 Avel Johnson Jr. Schedule II drug violations

10/76 Bobby Joe Morgan Contraband in penal institution, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, resting stop/arrest

11/76 Brent Carter Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/76 Bryson Butler Shoplifting



13/76 Candas Baggett Theft under $999, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange

14/76 Ceasar White Violation of order of protection

15/76 Charles Lillard Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property

16/76 Christina Davis Shoplifting



17/76 Christina Howard DUI, open container law

18/76 Christina McClain Contributing to delinquency of a child

19/76 Christopher Kirby Unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/76 Collin Thatcher DUI



21/76 Cozette Douglas Violation of community corrections

22/76 Dalton Pritchard Theft under $999, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of community corrections, simple possession/casual exchange

23/76 Darius Currie Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/76 David Adriano Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia



25/76 David Mingle Public intoxication

26/76 Dequan Johnson Violation of probation

27/76 Edriquez Newborn Aggravated assault

28/76 Edward Glass III Driving on revoked/suspended license



29/76 Eric McKinnie DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of implied consent law

30/76 Franky Simpson Violation of community corrections

31/76 Grace McDonald Criminal trespass

32/76 Isabella Valdes Shoplifting



33/76 Jamicka Gates Theft over $1,000, schedule VII drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

34/76 Jerome Parram Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/76 Joe Gunstanson DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

36/76 Jonathan Clausi Shoplifting



37/76 Jonathan Triplett Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/76 Justin Murphy Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

39/76 Justin Williams Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

40/76 Kenneth Coleman Theft under $999, driving on revoked/suspended license



41/76 Kiara Johnson Resisting stop/arrest

42/76 Laquanta Holliday Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

43/76 Lar Simpson Shoplifting

44/76 Larry Mays Failure to appear



45/76 Lawrence Norman Failure to appear

46/76 Lloyd Springfield Failure to appear

47/76 Londan Martin Assault, vandalism

48/76 Marty Bold Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



49/76 Michael Golden Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

50/76 Michael Williams Assault, aggravated burglary

51/76 Nicholas Warren Driving on revoked/suspended license

52/76 Pamela Newborn Contraband in penal institution, shoplifting



53/76 Phazon Stitt Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

54/76 Reginald Bond Sex offender registry violations

55/76 Reginia Goff Vandalism

56/76 Robert Junior Cook Criminal trespass, public intoxication



57/76 Samuel Easley Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

58/76 Sandra Boxell DUI

59/76 Sean Cox Driving on revoked/suspended license

60/76 Shalando Swanson Driving on revoked/suspended license



61/76 Shantarius Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license

62/76 Sheila Williams Shoplifting

63/76 Sherod Peterson Driving on revoked/suspended license

64/76 Tadarius Holliday Driving on revoked/suspended license



65/76 Tanautica Maxwell Theft under $999

66/76 Theron Briley Identity theft

67/76 Tommy Lee Page Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999

68/76 Tyler Johnson Failure to appear, fugitive-hold for other agency



69/76 Waynekeyta Bond Schedule II drug violations

70/76 Whitlee Sullivan Violation of community corrections

71/76 Whitney Sells Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, failure to appear

72/76 William White Fugitive-hold for other agency



73/76 Willie Lee Hughes Violation of probation

74/76 Winston Dyer Firearm used in dangerous felony, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia

75/76 Zachary Harmon Violation of community corrections

76/76 Zachary Hendrix Failure to appear, fugitive-hold for other agency

























































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/28/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.