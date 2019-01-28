Search continues for missing man in Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials spent a third day searching for a missing person in a local lake.

Hardin County Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Melvin Martin confirms rescue crews are searching for a missing person in Pickwick Lake, just upstream from Pickwick Dam.

They will be joined Monday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and search by helicopter.

The man has been identified as an African American male in his 60s, but his name has not been released.

According to Martin, he was a deckhand on a barge crew and was first reported missing Friday afternoon.

In a prepared statement from American Commercial Barge Line, the company said in part: “A crew member was reported missing Friday afternoon from one of its towboats in the area just above Pickwick Dam on the Tennessee River. We are working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard investigative team as well as the Hardin County Sheriff. The search has now been classified as a recovery. We are not disclosing the name at this time.”

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.