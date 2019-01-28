Suspect arrested after reports of naked man in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say they have identified and arrested a suspect after a naked man was photographed at a park in north Jackson.

John David Robison, 42, of Jackson, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police say a booking photo of Robison is not yet available.

Police say Robison was identified as the perpetrator after they received several calls about a naked man in the area of Liberty Park.

Robison will be arraigned Tuesday morning in Jackson City Court on one charge of public indecency, the release says.

Police ask anyone with information in the case to contact them at 731-425-8400.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates.