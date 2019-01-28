Tamale

Submitted by: Peggy Stafford from her sister Charlotte

Tamale

1 lb. Lean Ground Beef

2 c. Self-Rising Corn Meal

3 t. Cumin

1 t. Black Pepper

1 t. Red Pepper

1 t. Garlic Powder

1 t. Chili Powder

1-1/2 t. Salt

1/3 c. Melted Shortening

1-1/2 c. Water

Mix all ingredients together. Cut foil square 6″ x 6″.

Drop mixture into each piece of foil and shape like a tamale.

Fold ends of foil good.

Drop in to boiling water for 15 minutes.

Cover and let stand another 3-5 minutes.

Serve with tamale or enchilada sauce.