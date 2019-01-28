Tamale
Submitted by: Peggy Stafford from her sister Charlotte
1 lb. Lean Ground Beef
2 c. Self-Rising Corn Meal
3 t. Cumin
1 t. Black Pepper
1 t. Red Pepper
1 t. Garlic Powder
1 t. Chili Powder
1-1/2 t. Salt
1/3 c. Melted Shortening
1-1/2 c. Water
Mix all ingredients together. Cut foil square 6″ x 6″.
Drop mixture into each piece of foil and shape like a tamale.
Fold ends of foil good.
Drop in to boiling water for 15 minutes.
Cover and let stand another 3-5 minutes.
Serve with tamale or enchilada sauce.