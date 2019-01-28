TDOT pre-treats roads for anticipated winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Tennessee Department of Transportation preps major roads for winter weather conditions.

TDOT said they’ve already started laying down salt on bridges, overpasses and along Interstate 40.

Trucks have been out treating roads for possible wintry weather since early this morning.

Some workers went home during the evening to be back on roads for tonight’s anticipated weather.

“Well we have over 10,000 lane miles so it takes us a few minutes to get everything together and get all of that applied to the areas that we ant to pre-treat,” said TDOT’s Community Relations Officer, Nichole Lawrence.

Lawrence said TDOT’s biggest concern tonight will be making sure they salt down road to prevent black ice from forming.