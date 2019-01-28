Turning Sharply Colder By This Evening

Weather Update- 9:25 AM January 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Temperatures have been slowing most of the morning so far thanks to southwesterly winds ahead of an otherwise strong arctic front. Today winds will be a bit brisk between 10 and 20 mph. Clouds will gradually increase through the day as moisture tries to return ahead of the frontal boundary. Despite that, I think we’ll stay dry through most of the day time hours. with best chance of rain not increasing until after 4:00 PM this afternoon.

Tonight:

The first of a pair of waves bringing arctic air into West Tennessee arrives this evening. The most consistent depiction of this is a narrow band of rain that moves in and comes to an end fairly fast along the front.As the evening progress, the front ends up moving faster than the moist conveyor undercutting the precipitation changing it over to all snow through this evening. This has been the challenge this morning with the guidance on when that happens, in West Tennessee, or does that not happen until the line of precipitation has exited the region. The trend has been towards the later. For now, if we talk strictly statistics, best chance of seeing any substantial or minor accumulations will be south of I-40. An elevated chance exists mainly south of Highway 64 in Hardin, and less extent McNairy Counties. In either case temps will plummet rapidly behind the first initial front lows falling into the low 20s to upper teens, Wind chill will fall to near single digits.



Tomorrow:

A second, and the real potent front will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. The highs Wednesday may struggle to even get close to 30°F… that is especially true if we end up with snow over a wider area. Guidance this morning is spitting out a few snow showers as the front pushes through the area overnight, however it should not amount to anything other than a dusting in some locations under a stronger bursts of snow.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com