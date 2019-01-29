A True Arctic Blast Arrives Tonight!

Weather Update – 12:40 PM — January 29 —

Back to the fridge we go across West Tennessee. An arctic front passed through the area as expected dropping temps back to well below average numbers. We started the morning off in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chill in the single digits this morning. The rest of the day I expect the temps to slowly climb through the 20s and then into the 30s this afternoon. However, as another cold front starts to drop south a gradient wind will persist through the day between 5 and 15 mph, which will keep wind chill likely in the 20s all day despite the actual temp climbing into the lower 30s.



Tonight:

Another cold front will approach the region after 8:00 PM, it will initially turn winds back out of the south. That should hold temps in the upper 20s, As the front passes south it is possible it triggers off a few snow showers this evening. Hourly guidance has continued showing an area of precipitation, some goes as far to show possibility of some accumulation. We’ll keep the forecast in the middle with a dusting to a thick dusting in some location, best chance of seeing this snow is closer to the Tennessee/Kentucky border tomorrow morning. The other issue will be the gusty winds behind the front. Winds will again be between 5-15 mph with gust over 25 mph. temps will be rapidly falling through the teens, which will yield wind chill in the low single digits, and possibly some negative single digit readings for some mainly in NW TN! Layers will be the key word tomorrow!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com