Community in shock after mobile home fire claims three lives

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.–As Carroll County firefighters hose down a burning mobile home on New Zion road around 5 a.m. Tuesday, they made a devastating discovery.



“We were unable to get into the house, at the time because of the flame but once we got it knocked down we discovered three fatalities,” said Carroll County Fire Chief Terry Bradshaw.

Hours later, family and friends of two of the victims gathered outside of the home in shock of what happened.

Family members told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, two of the three victims were brother and sister.

The aunt of the two siblings, Nicki Lynch said both of their birthdays would have been February 13.

She said the other victim in the fire was not related to them.

Chief Bradshaw said they are not sure what could have caused the fire.

“We’re still investigating it, they did have a wood stove, but there nothing that points to one cause or location yet,” said Chief Bradshaw.

The identities of the victims has not yet been officially released.