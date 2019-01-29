Local church opens its doors to homeless men during bitter cold

JACKSON, Tenn.–During cold weather conditions, a local church helps give local homeless men a warm place to stay.



The program called “Room in the Inn” through Area Relief Ministries helps men who don’t have shelter from the brutal cold find a place to stay for a night.

One local church has been helping homeless men for 9 years.

They offer the men food, showers, and a warm place to to sleep.

“Just providing a warm place for the men to stay overnight, hot showers for them a warm meal, where as they may not get anything else throughout the day, and then also showing them the love of Christ, just being in the hands of Jesus,” said Leshon Hawks, Administrative Assistant.

The men are also given care packages with gloves and food.