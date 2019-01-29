Local school leaders says classes will be session with tighter security after written threat found

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.– Leaders with one local school system say classes will be in session Wednesday with additional law enforcement.

According to Chester County director of schools Troy Kilzer, some students recently found a threat written on a bathroom stall.

Kilzer says the threat indicated there would be a school shooting at Chester County Junior High January 30 at noon.

School official looked at security footage to identify any student who might have been coming out of the bathroom when the threat was written. Students were questioned but there was no evidence to identify a suspect.

Kilzer says the principal sent out messages to parents and say they take this threat seriously. School leaders say they plan to have more law enforcement at the school, Wednesday.