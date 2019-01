JACKSON, Tenn. — A man police say was seen naked in a north Jackson park appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court.

John David Robison, 42, of Jackson is charged with one count of public indecency.

Judge Blake Anderson ordered Robison to undergo a mental evaluation and to stay away from public parks.

Robison’s bond was set at $10,000.

We’ll have more on this story on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 6.