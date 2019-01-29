Mugshots : Madison County : 01/28/19 – 01/29/19

1/17 John Robison Public indecency

2/17 Alpaben Patel Theft over $1,000

3/17 Amanda Cathey Schedule I drug violations

4/17 Amanda Evans Theft of property



5/17 Brian Alexander Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/17 Charles Stoots Failure to appear

7/17 Gerald Akins Violation of order of protection, retaliation for past action

8/17 Gerald Johnson Aggravated assault



9/17 James Dortch Violation of probation

10/17 James Mitchell Shoplifting

11/17 James Woods Violation of community corrections

12/17 Jennifer Alexander Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/17 Joseph Eckstein Theft of property

14/17 Manuel Sanchez Driving while unlicensed

15/17 Shanquanita Kelly Theft under $999, harassment

16/17 Tristan Hernandez Felony evading, driving while unlicensed



17/17 Tyler Tindle Violation of community corrections



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/28/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/29/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.