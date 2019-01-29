Public indecency suspect reportedly has history of similar offenses

JACKSON, Tenn. — John Robison was arrested by the Jackson Police Department Monday for public indecency.

“A witness saw him there at Liberty Park and got his tag number, is how we figured out who he was,” Lt. Jeff Shepard of the Jasckson Polcie Dept., said.

According to investigators, Robison as seen by multiple people walking naked around north Jackson earlier this year. He was even caught on camera at Liberty Gardens Park.

“We hope some other people come forward and make a report so we can follow up with additional charges,” Shepard said.

Robison is facing one charge of public indecency in Jackson, but he has faced multiple other charges for similar situations in the past.

“I can’t say how long he’s been here. I do know he’s been a resident of the state of Florida for quite some time,” Mike Mosier, from the District Attorney’s office, said.

According to media outlets in Florida, he was arrested at least six times there for similar charges to the one in Jackson. One station even dubbed Robison the “San Marco Streaker.”

“Until just a couple of days ago, we didn’t know much about it. We ran his criminal history and found out that way,” Lt. Shepard said.

For now, Robison is being held on a $10,000 bond and will undergo an evaluation at Pathways.

“He’s not supposed to be in any city parks, and he’s also supposed to keep his clothes on,” Lt. Shepard said.

Robison’s next court date is set for February 7.