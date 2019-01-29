Snow and Single Digit Wind Chills Tonight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, January 28th

Clear skies haven’t been able to get us above the freezing mark in most of our viewing area today. Under sunny skies, temperatures only warmed up to the lower and middle 30s for most areas of West Tennessee. This is only the beginning of the extremely cold weather forecast for midweek because another cold front is coming tonight and it may bring more than just bitterly cold air!

TONIGHT

Clear skies will gradually become cloudy as another cold front moves through West Tennessee. This time, air will be cold enough for snow to fall with many areas seeing at least a dusting. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast snowfall totals! Ultimately it’s going to be a freezing cold night no matter what falls with temperatures dropping to the teens with wind chills in the single digits at sunrise.

A few flurries will linger past sunrise tomorrow morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies, but sunshine should return in the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm up to the 20s tomorrow and it’ll feel like the teens at that point so put on your heavy winter coat before you head out! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

