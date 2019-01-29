TCA looking to ride current momentum into the postseason

JACKSON, Tenn. — momentum is everything is sports, and right now the TCA Lady Lions have it.

Coming off a huge win against USJ this past Saturday, TCA has now won 5 in row with a chance to take control of the district this week.

Junior guard Macey Lee, one of the top players in the state, has led the Lady Lions to become one of the more efficient offensive teams in the area. But according to head coach Matt Coble, it’s TCA’s defense that will make the difference come tournament time.

TCA, Gibson County, and Peabody are all currently tied for first place in District 14 A. This week the Lady Lions take on Humboldt and Peabody.