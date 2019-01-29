USJ students compete in ‘Geo Bee’

JACKSON, Tenn. — We’ve all heard of a spelling bee, but what about a “Geo Bee?”

Students at the University School of Jackson competed Monday in the National Geographic bee.

Thirty students competed in the preliminary rounds last week, and the top 10 took the stage Monday to show off their smarts.

School leaders say they hope the bee shows students there’s a lot to see in the world.

“If they can learn about the states and the regions they haven’t been to or parts of the world they’ve never experienced, you open students’ eyes to the possibility of what’s out there,” USJ Lower School Director Louise Dunn said.

The winner of Monday’s competition can then take a test online, and if they score high enough they’ll be eligible for the state competition.