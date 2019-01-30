Arts in McNairy features local artist for Black History Month

SELMER, Tenn. — Arts in McNairy is gearing up for Black History Month.

“I just felt like there needed to be a public awareness, that we have a lot of artists right here in this county, in southwest Tennessee,” said Vicki Cowan, visual arts director for Arts in McNairy.

Starting Feb. 1, Roy Hawkins Jr.’s paintings will be up at The Latta in Selmer.

“I knew he was involved with a lot of the black history programs, and I was impressed with his work. I think he brings a different perspective,” Cowan said.

Hawkins, from Brownsville, studied for a time in Florence, Italy, taking part in his first international showcase.

“I love the fact that he does not just two-dimensional artwork, that he brings a lot of different dimensions to his artwork,” Cowan said.

Arts in McNairy has been around for almost 20 years, showcasing local artists’ work as well as musicals and plays.

“They get the exposure that they probably wouldn’t get any other place,” Arts in McNairy Managing Director Sarah Rowland Moore said.

Hawkins’ showcase is free to the public.

You can see the paintings all month long at The Latta, and they’ll wrap up the showcase Feb. 24 with their Black History Month celebration.