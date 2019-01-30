Dozens arrested in Hardin Co. drug roundup

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Multiple agencies make dozens of arrests in Hardin County.

“We started at 7:00, and we’re going to run all through the day until we get them picked up,” Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander said.

Dozens of people were arrested Wednesday in Hardin County for various drug offenses.

“We’ve got about 27 defendants that we’re trying to round up now through undercover buys that’s been going on for the past few months,” Sheriff Alexander said.

Several agencies are involved in the roundup, including the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, Savannah Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service.

Sheriff Alexander says they are trying to get these people off the street, especially those in the area around the Tennessee Street Park in Savannah.

“It can go anywhere from Schedule II narcotics, which is methamphetamine. I think we’ve got one or two marijuana cases, but most of it is Schedule II, Schedule III narcotics,” Alexander said.

Alexander says these arrests are a step toward addressing drug sales in Hardin County.

“We want to show the community that we are still working on the drug problem, and that we are trying to do a collaborative effort to get these dealers off the street,” Sheriff Alexander said.

He says the suspects are scheduled to appear in court Thursday and Friday.