Dyersburg police arrest two juveniles accused of robbing two men at gunpoint

DYERSBURG, Tenn.–Dyersburg police respond to an armed robbery, Tuesday afternoon after investigators say the purchase of a firearm goes wrong.

Two victims reported that two men robbed them at gunpoint during the exchange.

Investigators say one victim was pistol whipped by one of the suspects and both victims were threatened they would be shot.

The suspects ran away but were caught a short time later. Police identified them as a 15-year-old from Newbern and a 16-year-old from Dyer County.

Both juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a weapon.