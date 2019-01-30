Health officials: The flu is on the rise in some West Tennessee schools

JACKSON, Tenn.–With cold temperatures over the last couple weeks, local health experts said more and more people have come down with the flu, specifically students.

Some students from Jackson Christian Elementary School have been out of school because of it.

“About 20-25 is what we have had, and i think a lot of things factor into this,” said Linda Bradford the Director of Jackson Christian Elementary School.

Bradford said having students out sick is common during this time of year.

“It’s been so rainy, it’s been so cold, that you can’t go outside because of the temperature, when you stay inside too much those germs are just there,” said Bradford.

Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Epidemiologist Shanna Sheard said the flu cases are increasing in schools.

“You know schools are one place that is very easy to spread things, quickly too, especially in your younger elementary schools,” said Sheard.

“Lately just the last few weeks we really started to see, those numbers start climbing I’m pretty sure people know people, you know I’m sure someone knows someone with the flu now, but Madison County is higher than quite a few of the other counties and regions in the state,” said Sheard.

To help fight the flu, Sheard said you should start by sanitizing household surfaces.

“Common shared items, in your home, light switches, remote controls, things like that, door knobs, those things your going to make sure that especially if you have someone sick in your household that you are cleaning that all the time,” said Sheard.

“I think it is helping, the kids are practicing what we have been telling them,” said Bradford.