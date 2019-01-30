Kenyan children’s choir visits west Tennessee

HENDERSON, Tenn. – Inside Sanford Hill Baptist Church Wednesday night was an exciting–and inspiring–event.

The Hakuna Matata Children’s Choir is made up of 12 Kenyan orphans, who are touring America and taking donations in hopes of raising money to build a school back home.

Director of the Connect With A Child organization, Tom Abungu, spoke about the event.

“I’m just so grateful to have the opportunity to be in this area, and the generosity of people watching is amazing…[The kids] have great hope to be able to become responsible people in a society that would be able to bring back help, but also raise a healthy society.

Church Pastor Shane Connor spoke said the church hosted the choir as a way to help those in need, as well as spread the gospel.

“Just to open our eyes to things that are going on in other parts of the world and how we can help better their lives…what we do at Sanford Hill is try to strengthen families, change lives and we try to empower our community and by having events like this…” said Connor.

Throughout the show, the kids had the chance to say what they wanted to be when they grew up. The two most popular picks were a doctor and a teacher.