Mugshots : Madison County : 01/29/19 – 01/30/19 January 30, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Charles Jackson Fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Christopher Kirby Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Alees Hammond Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Daneisha Hicks Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Danielle Watford Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Demetrius Blakemore Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Jose Nabarrete Statutory rape, contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Michael Boykin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Mike Edwards Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Timothy Carter Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Travis Hampton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Troynell Clark Assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Tylor Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Zachary Dickey Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/29/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/30/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore