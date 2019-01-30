MyRide expands to Gibson County

TRENTON, Tenn.– One organization is looking to help elderly residents in their community.

Wednesday, Gibson County launched MyRide Northwest Tennessee, a car service which helps elderly residents over the age of 60 around town.

The program will be a subscription service, so users will have to pay $25 a year.

Drivers for the service are all volunteers.

“We’re looking for volunteers. We’re looking for riders,” coordinator Jeana Mills said. “For a volunteer, you have to be over the age of 21, clean driving record, and able to pass a background check.”

To become a volunteer, call MyRide Northwest Tennessee at (731) 587-4213.