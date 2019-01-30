One Last Cold Night Before Warmer Weather Returns

Weather Update – 10:30 p.m. – Wednesday, January 30th

Temperatures dropped briefly to the upper teens in Jackson but when clouds came overhead, the temperature bounced back up to the lower 20s. Whatever the temperature may be in the morning, it’ll be COLD! One more freezing cold night is forecast before we warm up through the rest of the week and into the beginning of the first full week of February.

TONIGHT

Under a partly cloudy sky tonight, temperatures will drop to the teens and lower 20s by sunrise Thursday morning. Winds will be much lighter Thursday, so the wind chill isn’t a factor in this forecast. We’ll have much warmer weather return to West Tennessee tomorrow under a continued mixture of clouds and sunshine.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy on Thursday with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be 20 degrees warmer than they were today with highs in the middle to upper 40s! Rain may return to the area on Friday, but there’s a better chance for showers and some thunderstorms early next week, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

