One Last Freezing Cold Night for a Little While

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, January 30th

Temperatures dropped to the upper teens and lower twenties in West Tennessee last night but thanks to cloudy skies for parts of the morning, we’re still in the 20s at the warmest point of this afternoon. One more freezing cold night is forecast before we warm up through the rest of the week and into the beginning of the first full week of February.

TONIGHT

Under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper teens by sunrise Thursday morning. Winds will be much lighter Thursday, so the wind chill isn’t a factor in this forecast. We’ll have much warmer weather return to West Tennessee tomorrow under partly cloudy skies.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy on Thursday with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be 20 degrees warmer than they were today with highs in the middle to upper 40s! Rain may return to the area on Friday, stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

